Nigerians have continue to react to a video of Davido and popular dancer, Poco Lee leading their friends in morning devotion.
The ‘Risky’ crooner posted videos of the worship session on Instastory on Wednesday. It has garnered various reactions from his fans on social media.
The videos show him singing popular gospel songs with fellow musicians, Zlatan Ibile, Peruzzi and Rahman Jago.
In another part of the video, Poco Lee can be seen leading the crew in prayers.
Thank you lord for the gift of life🙏🙏 @davidoofficial May your days & money be long blessings forever🙏❤️ @peruzzi_vibes Bigvibes Always ❤️❤️ @zlatan_ibile @rahman_jago_ Tnx for always keeping it real!! My other brothers in the lord God Continue to bless u all🙏 God bless the Whole Dmw Crew❤️💯💯
Recall that a similar video posted last Sunday showed the 27-year-old singer looking indifferent after being dragged to the Kornerstone Church in London by his elder sister, Coco Adeleke.
