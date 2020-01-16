 VIDEO: Davido, Poco Lee lead friends in devotion | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Davido, Poco Lee lead friends in devotion

6:04 PM 0
Nigerians have continue to react to a video of Davido and popular dancer, Poco Lee leading their friends in morning devotion.

The ‘Risky’ crooner posted videos of the worship session on Instastory on Wednesday. It has garnered various reactions from his fans on social media.

The videos show him singing popular gospel songs with fellow musicians, Zlatan Ibile, Peruzzi and Rahman Jago.

In another part of the video, Poco Lee can be seen leading the crew in prayers.

Recall that  a similar video posted last Sunday showed the 27-year-old singer looking indifferent after being dragged to the Kornerstone Church in London by his elder sister, Coco Adeleke.



Latest Nigerian News
