Nigerian celebrity cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has been arrested in LagosStateHe was picked up, last night, at his residence inside Bera Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki and whisked away to an unknown destination.According to reports, the officers who arrested him, brought him back this morning to move all his cars.It was gathered that his arrest is linked to his “cross-dressing” activities, although this hasn’t been verified. One of the officers was also quoted as saying “we will turn him back to a guy.”