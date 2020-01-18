Premier League referees have been told to start using pitchside monitors from this weekend, if a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) recommends changing a decision on a red card, the UK Times reports.This comes after a routine meeting involving match officials this week.The PGMOL and Premier League have previously recommended monitors are only used for unseen incidents, or incidents which fall outside of a referee’s range of expectations.However, the new instruction has been given to match officials, to use the monitor when the VAR wants to either upgrade a card to a red or downgrade it to a yellow.Last month, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino said he wanted to see referees use pitchside monitors, stating he was unaware they hadn’t been used in the Premier League this season.No pitchside monitor has been used in nearly 220 Premier League games played this season.