The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari, has lamented the rate of pipeline vandalism in the country, describing the problem as a major security concern.Kyari, who stated this on Monday when he visited the site of the Sunday pipeline explosion in Ekoro, Abule Egba, Lagos, said the corporation is working with security agencies to reduce incidents of pipeline vandalism in the country to the barest minimum as vandals destroy pipelines daily, exposing neighbouring communities to risk and disaster.He added that the NNPC was working with security agencies, including the Nigerian Navy, Civil Defence Corps and Police in tackling the problem but also sought the support of communities to achieve greater success.Kyari said, “Unfortunately this incident has happened and we lost five lives and there are many people who were injured, and that is very pathetic for us.“More importantly, what is happening around the System 2 B Pipeline from Atlas Cove to Mosimi all the way to Ilorin are acts of vandals of all nature along our right of way.“What they do is that they make insertions into our pipelines, tap petroleum products and at the end, it will be disasters we have seen like this. This is happening daily.“What this portends is dangerous to all of us. If this incident had happened under a windy condition yesterday, then we would have been talking of thousands of people dying.”He said that beyond working with security agencies to curb such incidents, the cooperation of all Nigerians, especially those residing close to the pipelines, was required to achieve desired results.“These activities are happening within communities. People are aware of what is happening, and if we allow them to continue doing what they are doing, they will kill all of us and everybody along this corridor will be affected.“Therefore, we do need the help and cooperation of all members of the community to expose these people when they come.“We are counting on Nigerians to help us resolve this because it is a major national security concern.“We are happy that we have restored the line. After the break, we shut down the line to contain the damage it can cause but now we are back on stream.“Petroleum products are flowing all the way from Atlas Cove to Ilorin as we speak now,” he said.The NNPC boss, who also visited the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, solicited the support of the traditional and community leaders in tackling the menace.On his part, Akiolu assured the NNPC boss that the traditional rulers would intensify efforts to protect pipelines and other infrastructure within their respective domains.