The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) and the National Youth Service Scheme, (NYSC) have agreed to use Valentine’s Day to engage and sensitize the youths of Nigeria in all the states of the country about the evils of corrupt practices.Both agencies will, during the Valentine’s Day, being February 14, engage the youths of Nigeria in the fight against corruption.The Director of Public Affairs, EFCC, Mr. Osita Nwajah, who represented the Acting Executive Chairman, Magu at a meeting with NYSC Management, said the youths were the centre-piece of any social development, adding that it was important that every single development policy and law involve the youths.Magu, who described the NYSC programme as a “life-changing programme”, added that it is important to aggregate the ideas that are embedded in the Nigerian youths to move the nation forward.He strongly acknowledged the role that the NYSC has played in nation building and described it as an integral part of the Commission in achieving its mandate, especially in the areas of sensitization and human capacity development.The Director General of the Nigerian Youth Service Scheme , Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, in his response, expressed excitement at the collaboration and assured the Commission of his total support and availability in the fight against corruption.