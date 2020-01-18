Newly sworn-in Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has ordered the suspension of all contracts awarded before his resumption of office.According to Uzodinma, this is in view of nefarious activities of “some government functionaries entering into contract agreements on behalf of the government without reference to the newly-sworn in governor.”According to a press statement by T.U.C Nwokonkwo, the principal secretary to the governor, “particular note has been taken of some parastatals where the contract letters and agreements are being backdated.“Therefore Governor Hope Uzodinma has directed the suspension of all award of contracts in the state public service except with due authorisation from the office of the governor.”The statement added that “the government has also suspended all contracts already awarded for which mobilisation fees have not been paid , bearing in mind that the post-no-debit order imposed by the state government on all accounts operated by ministries, departments and agencies still subsists.”Also, Uzodinma has approved the dissolution of all parastatals and agencies in Imo State.According to statement, “by this directive, all board chairmen and members are by the notice directed to handover all government documents and properties to the chief executive or most senior public servants in the respective parastatals and agencies where the chief executive is not a public servant.”