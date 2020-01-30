Watch o... the narrative go soon change. Them go soon release press statement that the secretary was flirting with/coming unto the son...just to justify the act of wickedness!!! Nigeria!! Open your eyes! Religion is now a Malicious hateful tool! CHOOSE LOVE! — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) January 29, 2020

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), stated that he asked for his son’s secretary to be sacked to avert an extramarital relationship.The 77-year-old clergyman took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to disclose this while baring his opinion on intimate friendships outside marriages.Adeboye said: “One of my sons told me that he was always excited to resume office every Monday so he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. No one is worth your marriage.In his reaction, Nigerian media personality and actor, Uti condemned the cleric’s stance on the issue.Hear him: “ Religion in Nigeria is a BIG JOKE!!!! You ask your son to fire an innocent woman because your son cannot discipline himself/His feelings?? Tomorrow now the same people will say we shd rise and pray against anyone blocking our progress!! Isokay. We have heard now!Watch o… the narrative go soon change. Them go soon release press statement that the secretary was flirting with/coming unto the son…just to justify the act of wickedness!!! Nigeria!! Open your eyes! Religion is now a Malicious hateful tool! CHOOSE LOVE!”However, Uti’s opinion didn’t quite go well with some Nigerians.Read the reactions below