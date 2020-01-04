/ / US vs Iran: United kingdom, Syria, Turkey declare position on Soleimani’s killing





Syria, the United Kingdom and Turkey have reacted to the assassination of Iranian army General, Qassem Soleimani by the United States of America.





On Friday, Maj.-Gen. Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was killed in a US airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.





The Syrian government accused Washington of trying to fuel conflict in the Middle East.





Syria is “certain that this cowardly US aggression … will only strengthen determination to follow in the path of the resistance’s martyred leaders,” a foreign ministry official was quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA, according to Al Jazeera.

The official described the killings as “a serious escalation of the situation” in the region and accused the US of resorting to “the methods of criminal gangs.”





Also the Turkish foreign ministry said the assassination of Soleimani would increase insecurity and instability in the region.





The ministry, in a statement, said it was deeply concerned by the rising tensions between the US and Iran





It added that turning Iraq into an arena for conflict would harm peace and stability in the region.





“Turkey has always been against foreign interventions, assassinations and sectarian conflicts in the region,” the ministry said.





The United Kingdom has also reacted to development through British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab.





It urged all parties to de-escalate.





“We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qassem Soleimani.





“Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests,” Raab said in a statement.