



The United Kingdom has issued a warning to its citizens in Nigeria to be more security conscious and vigilant due to the tension between the United States and Iran following the killing of Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani.





Some Muslim groups in Nigeria took to the streets of Abuja on Monday to protest Soleimani’s death.





The protesters had a banner with the words, “Death to America. Death to Israel.” and burnt a US flag during the protest which held in Abuja.





Suleimani was killed by an American airstrike on Friday, a situation that has heightened tension in the Middle East region.





Shiites led a procession through Banex, Wuse Area to Berger roundabout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.





They also demanded that the President Muhammadu Buhari government should release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat unconditional.





UK, in its latest travel advice via the Foreign and Commonwealth Office issued on Tuesday, December 7, warned its citizens in Nigeria to avoid large gatherings and also to stay clear of unsafe areas.





The statement reads: “The British High Commission is not aware of specific threats against British nationals but you should continue to avoid large crowds and public demonstrations as they can turn violent unexpectedly and at short notice.





“If you become aware of any nearby unrest or disturbances, you should leave the area immediately.”





Meanwhile, America also warned its citizens against travelling to Nigeria.