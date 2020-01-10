



US President Donald Trump on Thursday explained his decision to order the drone strike that killed Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.





He stated that the head of Iran’s Quds Force was planning an attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq.





“They were looking to blow up our embassy. We caught a total monster”, Trump told reporters at the White House.





He said Soleimani, who commanded Iran special operations forces and Iranian allied militias in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon “had more than that particular embassy in mind”.

Trump added that he didn’t want to go to Congress for more authorization because “you have to make split second decisions”.





“When I see Nancy Pelosi trying to defend this monster, when Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats want to defend him, that’s a bad thing for this country, and a bad thing politically”, Trump said.





United States House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, on Wednesday, announced that House Democrats will take up legislation to restrain Trump’s military actions amid hostilities with Iran.





Turkey and Russia have opposed a fresh war with a call on U.S. and Iran to prioritise diplomacy and de-escalate tensions.