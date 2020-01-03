/ / US vs Iran: Donald Trump gives reasons why Qassem Soleimani was killed





The United States, US, President, Donald Trump has given insight into why Iranian military General, Qassem Soleimani was killed by an airstrike.





Trump disclosed that Soleimani was plotting to kill lots of American citizens but was caught in the process.





In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, the US President insisted that the late general was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.





He wrote: “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was, directly and indirectly, responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”





The strike had killed Soleimani, who is the Revolutionary Guard General and head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport.





The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, the Popular Mobilization Forces, which recently stormed the US embassy in Baghdad.





Iran Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had threatened retaliation.





Iraqi prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, in his reaction, said the rocket strike would “spark a devastating war in Iraq”.





He declared that the assault by the US was “a brazen violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and blatant attack on the nation’s dignity”.



