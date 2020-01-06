



The Chinese government has warned America to stop aggravating tensions in the Middle East.





The warning was issued through the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Geng Shuang,





China further warned America against the abuse of its force and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.





Recall that the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) on Friday.

The death of the army chief resulted to a series of war threats from both America and Iran with the Middle East country’s latest threat to retaliate the assassination of their general.





China’s Spokesman, Shuang said at a daily briefing that “Power politics are neither popular nor sustainable,” according to Al Jazeera.





“The US’s risky military behaviour in recent days goes against the basic norms of international relations.





“We call on the US not to abuse its force, and appeal to relevant parties to exercise restraint to avoid the situation worsening,” he said, adding that China is “highly concerned” about the standoff between Iran and the United States.





Also Turkey has raised the alarm that Soleimani’s killing poses “serious risk for peace in the region.”





“We will work with other countries to reduce tensions between the US and Iran,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at the Directorate for EU affairs in the capital Ankara.