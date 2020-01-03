/ / US sending 3000 troops to Middle East -Reports





United States is sending nearly 3,000 more troops to the Mideast as reinforcements in the aftermath of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a strike ordered by President Donald Trump.





There has been no official confirmation of the plan, which runs contrary to Trump’s policy of reducing US military presence in the region.





US troops going on a deployment





Defense officials who spoke Friday said the troops are from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. They are in addition to about 700 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne who deployed to Kuwait earlier this week after the storming of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters.





According to AP, dispatching of extra troops reflects US concern about potential Iranian retaliatory action for the killing of Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force.





Prior to this week’s troop deployments, the administration had sent 14,000 additional troops to the Mideast since May, when it first publicly claimed Iran was planning attacks on U.S. interests.





The reinforcements took shape as Trump gave his first comments on the strike, declaring that he ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani because he had killed and wounded many Americans over the years and was plotting to kill many more. “He should have been taken out many years ago,” he added.





The strike marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran, as Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” for the killing of the senior military leader. The two nations have faced repeated crises since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.





The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” as fears mounted that the strike and any retaliation by Iran could ignite a conflict that engulfs the region.





Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the strike as “wholly lawful,” saying that Soleimani posed an “imminent” threat against the U.S. and its interests in the region.





“There was an imminent attack,” Pompeo told Fox News. “The orchestrator, the primary motivator for the attack, was Qassem Soleimani.”



