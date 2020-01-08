



The Trump administration has reacted to the missile attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq.





Iran had announced that it carried out “a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra”.





The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq.





It is not yet clear if there are any casualties.





“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” said White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham.





“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”





The Pentagon also confirmed the attacks in a statement.





“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil”, it said.





The statement said the department is still conducting initial damage assessments.