Britain on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing coalition military, and voiced concern over “reports of casualties” from the strikes.
“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition – including British – forces,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
“We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic missiles.”
