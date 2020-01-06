France, Britain and Germany have told the grieving Iran to refrain from any violent action and respect arrangements laid out in the JCPOA 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.





Iran on Sunday threatened to attack the US White House, following warning of retaliation by President Donald Trump.





Just last night, multiple rockets were launched near the US embassy in Baghdad Iraq.





This is coming few hours after Trump had vowed to attack 54 important sites in Iran if they attacked any US assets or citizens, and also declared readiness for war.

France, Germany and Britain also highlighted the importance of de-escalating tensions in Iraq and Iran.





The three countries reaffirmed their determination to fight Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).





“We reaffirm our commitment to continuing the fight against Islamic State, which remains a priority. It is essential that we keep the coalition, in this regard.





“We call on the Iraqi authorities to continue to supply the necessary support to the coalition,” the trio said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.





“We are ready to continue talks with all parties in order to contribute to de-escalating tensions and re-establishing stability in the region.”





The office of French President Emmanuel Macron added that he was expected to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the coming days.





The killing of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian army chief and some other top officials of the country’s military by the US government has generated a wide range of reactions from world leaders.



