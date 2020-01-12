Iranians have taken to the streets in protest, calling for the immediate resignation of their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khramenei.There is a lot of anger in Tehran as citizens demand justice and accountability following the admission by the government that its military actually shot down Ukrainian airliner killing the 176 passengers and crew.Iran on Saturday said its military mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, which led to the death of all 176 people on board.“Commander-in-chief [Khamenei] resign, resign,” videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting in front of Tehran’s AmirKabir University, Al Jazeera reports.The protesters wondered why the plane was allowed to take off when tensions in Iran were so highIran had denied for days after Wednesday’s crash that it brought down the plane.Al Jazeera reports that many people including families of the victims are in shock and do not understand why their government would have lied to them for this long.Iran’s leadership last faced mass protests in November following the rise in petrol prices.