Ukraine has identified victims killed in the Ukrainian plane crash that occurred just outside Tehran on Tuesday night.Ukrainian Boeing-737 with 180 people went down near an airport in the capital, Tehran, on Wednesday.The aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed just after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport.The crash happened at a time when Iran was threatening to go to war with the United States, US, over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadim Prystaiko said after Wednesday’s crash that Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghanistan, British and German nationals were killed onboard the flight.“Most of the passengers were transiting through Kyiv to other destinations. There were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians on board.“The Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and nine crew members.“There were also 10 Swedish nationals, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals,” Prystaiko said.