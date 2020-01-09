



Two rockets hit the Green Zone where the US Embassy in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, is located.





This is the second time the embassy would be attacked within a week. Embassies of several other western countries are also located in the zone.





CNN reports that its team heard sirens after two explosions hit the Green Zone, adding that that there were no casualties in the latest attack on that occurred on Wednesday.





It is not clear if it was Iran that carried out the assault but the attack is coming few hours after US President Donald Trump said his country was ready to embrace peace.





The Iranians had earlier attacked a US army base in Iraq, claiming to have killed 80 American soldiers but Trump debunked the claim.





The earlier attack on the US was in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force, by the Americans.





CNN quotes unnamed senior US officials as expressing concerns that Iranian proxy forces in the region are still a threat.



