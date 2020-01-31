The Spiritual Adviser to President Donald Trump of United States, Pastor Paula White, has caused some stir within the US public sphere with her new firebrand prayers, linked to the Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya.White was said to be freely dishing out her new firebrand prayers as campaigns for the US presidential election billed for this year heats up.The source of the prayers, according to the Washington Post, was linked to MFM as revealed by a Professor of Theological Studies at Concordia University, André Gagné.