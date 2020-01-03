/ / TRENDING VIDEO: Panic as ooni gets stuck in the elevator of a Lagos hotel

pic.twitter.com/iWL5DtQzRs There was a mild drama at the Lagos Continental hotel last night when the Ooni of Ife and his entourage got stuck inside the elevator. The monarch had gone there to see the Queen Moremi play. Cc @Gidi_Traffic January 3, 2020

Panic was palpable on Thursday night after Adeyeye Ogunwusi, ooni of Ife, was stuck in the elevator of a Lagos hotel for an unexpected time frame.The monarch was said to have visited the Intercontinental hotel in Victoria Island to attend an event in company of Naomi, his wife, and other members of his entourage.He had gone to watch ‘Queen Moremi: The Musical’, a stage play, before the incident occurred.In video clips circulating the internet, the traditional ruler appeared to have been stranded in the lift while calls were made for the staff of the hotel to come to his rescue.This resulted in the loom of panic as the remaining members of his entourage were also seen adopting different approaches to bring him out.After “nearly 15 minutes” of yelling and drama from the ooni’s people, he was eventually evacuated from the elevator through the basement.