/ / TRENDING VIDEO: Fayose spotted dancing salsa on cruise ship — but on ‘medical trip’ abroad

For Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti State Governor, there is no better time than this New Year, forgetting his 2019 headache and dancing himself out in a party with a white lady abroad.





Fayose, who is facing trial over alleged N6.9 billion fraud and money laundering, was granted bail to travel abroad for medical treatment in July 2019 by the Federal High Court in Lagos.





Watch video here:



Until we take corruption fighting seriously in Nigeria our future will remain ungauranteed. Fayose is critically ill and taking treatment abroad.....Until we take corruption fighting seriously in Nigeria our future will remain ungauranteed. pic.twitter.com/yRGYgDTTsA January 1, 2020





The former governor was in suit as the sexy woman took control on the dance floor, holding Fayose’s hands and would intermittently twirl him round.





The video has set social media on fire.

Lauretta Onochie had posted the video on her twitter handle, commenting in a sarcastic manner: “It’s a miracle! Peter is healed! Praise The Lord! Doctors can work wonders sha. Ayodele Fayose On Medical Dancing therapy. This means he’s no longer in severe pain and we won’t be seeing him on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail. Thank you Doctors.”





Fayose had replied Onochie thus: “These “hailers”,when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking. Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year.”