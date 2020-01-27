Angelique Kidjo might have pipped Burna Boy to win the Best World Music Album award at the Grammys ceremony on Monday morning, but she was acknowledged the greatness of our very own 'African giant' Burna Boy by dedicating her award to him.
In her words - "The new generation of artistes coming from Africa will take you by storm, I am dedicating my award to Burna Boy, he is one of the artistes coming out of Africa that is changing how African music is being perceived in the world"
Watch Video Below...
@angeliquekidjo dedicates her Grammy Award win to @burnaboy #Burnaforthegramny #Burna #Burnaboy #Angeliquekidjo #GRAMMYLive #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dO93suCDF4— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) January 27, 2020
