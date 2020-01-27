 Trending Video: Angelique Kidjo dedicates her Grammy Award win to Burna Boy | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » » Trending Video: Angelique Kidjo dedicates her Grammy Award win to Burna Boy

9:45 AM 0 , ,
A+ A-

Angelique Kidjo might have pipped Burna Boy to win the Best World Music Album award at the Grammys ceremony on Monday morning, but she was acknowledged the greatness of our very own 'African giant' Burna Boy by dedicating her award to him.

In her words - "The new generation of artistes coming from Africa will take you by storm, I am dedicating my award to Burna Boy, he is one of the artistes coming out of Africa that is changing how African music is being perceived in the world"

Watch Video Below...







Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top