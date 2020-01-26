



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has condemned in strong terms, the 2019 Corruption Perception Index, released by Transparency International, TI.





Nigeria dropped two steps below on the 2019 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index.





In the latest release on Thursday, Nigeria ranked 146 out of 180 countries studied.





Reacting, the Commission said the rating was baseless.





The agency in a statement on its Twitter handle, described as ‘appalling, the bogus and ambiguous criteria used by TI to arrive at its conclusion.





“We insist that the rating is a far cry from the evident strides and achievements so far accomplished by the anti-graft agency in the fight against corruption, particularly under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





“The claim and inference that Nigeria ranks the fourth most corrupt country in West Africa is totally unacceptable, as it is evidently not supported by any empirical data, especially when placed side-by-side with the remarkable achievements of the Commission in the past years.





“Moreover, it is quite ironic that the report by TI posits that the index does not show real incidences of corruption, yet it claims that the report is a reliable indication of the perception of Nigerians and the international community about the state of corruption in the country, ” it added.



