Bola Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said President Muhammadu Buhari should be allowed to concentrate on good governance.
Tinubu stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, NAN reports.
According to him, well-meaning citizens will not talk about the 2023 politics now, saying Nigerians must assist the president towards ensuring speedy transformation of the country.
“Restlessness of politics is going to be there, but any lover of this country will not talk about the succession plan yet. That’s the truth.
“We concentrate on working for the country; help the President to help the country. There’s nothing more than that.
“We cannot use 365 days in a year to work on politics, it’s not possible. Anybody talking about that now is just completely restless and not focused on the agenda of nation building and development of our country,’’ he said.
