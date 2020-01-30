











Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media matters, Lauretta Onochie, has criticised Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe for calling for her principal’s resignation.





Abaribe, while contributing to a debate on the deteriorating security situation in the country on the floor of the Senate yesterday, called for Buhari ‘s resignation claiming his government had failed to proffer solutions to the high rate of insecurity across Nigeria.





The Presidency, had since dismissed Abaribe as an “armchair critic” describing the call as “foolish.”





In her tweets on Thursday, Onochie, who is known for launching verbal attacks on members of the opposition said, “Dr. Security issues are sad concerns around the world including Nigeria

“Buffoon Enyinnaya Abaribe, telling Nigerians to “pick stones to stone THEM”, is out of order! It’s a call for anarchy!





“To those who listen to him, Nigeria is not Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe. Don’t even try it. Don’t!





“Abaribe has tried with Nnamdi Kanu, to rip this nation apart and failed





“When @atiku said there will be more herdsmen killing if @MBuhari was reelected, who said anything?





“How many stones did Abaribe throw? Please throw the first stone. We are waiting.”



