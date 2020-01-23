Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has lamented that there was no place in the world where human lives were slaughtered anyhow without the perpetrators caught and brought to face justice like in Nigeria.He spoke at the 3rd General Assembly and peace conference with the theme: ”Inter-Religious Dialogue: Strengthening the Culture of Peace, Reconciliation and Justice”, in Abuja on Wednesday.Kukah stressed that Nigeria must move from talking to taking action.Kukah noted that the country must find a way to end wanton killings of innocent citizens, saying that it was time for religious leaders “to step aside and allow Nigerians confront the government themselves”.The cleric recently accused the Buhari government of sidelining Christians in appointments.The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who refused to speak at the conference, stressed that all the previous Interfaith dialogue did not yield any fruit.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 300 religious leaders attended the conference.