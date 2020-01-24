The beef between Golden Boy Entertainment CEO, King Patrick and DMW side Davido and Peruzzi is not ending anytime soon as the former has revealed fresh allegations against Peruzzi, Davido and Chioma via a phone call interview with music channel, Hip TV.During the interview, Patrick kept on stressing that Davido pays him for using songs which had already been produced under his record label, Golden Boy Entertainment.The music executive also disclosed the DMW boss has been begging him to drop the matter behind closed doors.He claimed that Davido had once spiked his drink but he survived the incident. He ended the call with a shot, stating that Peruzzi had written the song, ‘Fia’ to taunt Davido over Chioma.Patrick Anyaene, a record producer and CEO of Golden Boy Entertainment had made a shocking revelation after voicing his frustration on the matter concerning DMW, a record label owned by Davido and Peruzzi over an alleged breach of contract by Peruzzi, as he claimed that the matter was been delayed in court.In a 17 tweet thread this month, Anyaene narrated how he met Peruzzi and helped him return to school during a turbulent phase of his life.He also claimed that Davido helped Peruzzi in breaching the contract he had with Golden Boy Entertainment.