There is tension in Imo State following the announcement by the Supreme Court that it would on Monday (today) deliver judgment on the petitions against the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission.While members of the Peoples Democratic Party are upbeat that the Supreme Court would uphold Ihedioha’s victory, members of the All Progressives Congress and the All Progressives Grand Alliance are hopeful that the judgment would go in their favour.The Director of the Imo State Orientation Agency, Martin Opara, told newsmen that there was no cause for alarm.He expressed optimism that the apex court would uphold the governor’s election.He said the declaration of Ihedioha as governor was in tandem with the Electoral Act as against the position of the petitioners.“The governor will win at the Supreme Court as he won at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, respectively. This is a governor that was voted by the majority of our people,” Opara said.However, the Chairman of the APC in the state, Daniel Nwafor, said he was hopeful that the judgment would go in favour of his party.