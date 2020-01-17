The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the national gird has been fully restored after the system collapse which occurred at about 16.15 hours on Thursday, while the grid was recovering from an earlier partial system disturbance.Full restoration of the grid was achieved at about 2:19 am, on Friday, said the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah in a statement on Friday.According to her, the initial disturbance of the grid which occurred at about 12.34pm Thursday was a partial collapse of the system, as the grid was still supplying Port-Harcourt, Aba, Omoku, Yenegoa, Afam among others, through Afam IV, Rivers IPP and Omoku Power Stations.The statement added that efforts immediately commenced to synchronize other parts of the network but as restoration reached advanced stage, the situation suddenly degenerated into a collapse of the nation’s grid.Mbah said that “Full restoration of the grid re-commenced immediately after the incident and by 10 pm Thursday, most parts of the nation had been reconnected to the grid, at about 2:19 am, however, the grid was fully restored.“Management wishes to inform Nigerians that TCN is not relenting in its efforts to completely stabilize the grid.“However, due to the fact that the National Grid is still being operated with zero spinning reserve, system instability like what was witnessed yesterday cannot be totally avoided.“TCN solicits the support and understanding of Nigerians as the company continues to work to modernize the Grid.”