



The Supreme court, Wednesday stood down judgments on the two guber appeals against Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state.





It, however, struck out the petition by Uche Nwosu as it said it would deliver judgment on the two subsisting appeals for Senators Ifeanyi Ararume and Hope Uzodinma for judgment later today.





Recall that Uzodinma and Ararume who are the 2019 gubernatorial candidates for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, are challenging the election and declaration of Ihedioha as winner of the poll conducted on March 9, 2019.





But Ihedioha’s counsel, Onyechi Ikeazu, SAN, in the supreme court urged the apex court to dismiss the appeal for lack of merit.





This development, however, didn’t settle down well with Damian Dodo, the counsel to Uzodinma who urged the court to wholly adopt the argument as canvassed.





Also, Dodo urged the court to allow the appeal by reckoning with the appellant votes that were illegally excluded and, grant the reliefs as sought.





But Ikpeazu countered the grounds as affirmed by Dodo.





He said, “My Lord dismiss the appeal upon that the appeal is not an appeal on exclusion of results”.





Also, the counsel for Ararume, Yusuf Ali, SAN, urged the court to adopt and grant the relief being sought by his client.





But in another twist, the counsel to Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Solomon Umoh also asked for the withdrawal of his client’s appeal based on his advice which was subsequently granted as prayed by the apex court.