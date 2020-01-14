The supreme court has sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state, affirming Hope Uzodinma as winner of the March 9 election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ihedioha winner of the election but Uzodinma challenged the outcome of the election in court.
Ihedioha ran under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Uzodinma contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a seven-man panel held that Ihedioha did not win majority of votes cast in the election.
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, ordered that the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be immediately withdrawn and directed that a fresh certificate of return be issued to Uzodinma.
Kekere-Ekun said Uzodinma must be immediately sworn in as the Governor of Imo State.
More to follow…
