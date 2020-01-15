A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has assured the new governor-elect of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, of his “unflinching support”.Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.Okorocha in a statement issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, shortly after the apex court pronounced Uzodinma the winner, pledged to support the new governor of the state.Okorocha, who now represents Imo West Senatorial District at the Senate, said that Uzodinma’s emergence was a good omen for the All Progressives Congress.He urged the people to support the new governor to succeed.The statement said, “The former governor of the state and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma over his victory at the Supreme Court which declared him the new governor of the state.“Owelle Okorocha also congratulated the APC members in Imo for the victory. He called on all hands to be on deck for the support of the new governor. Owelle Okorocha assured Senator Uzodinma of his unflinching support.”