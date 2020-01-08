The Supreme Court has just affirmed the election of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor of Delta State.It dismissed the appeal of Great Ogboru and the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.Similarly, the apex court upheld the elections of governors of Abia, Niger and Taraba states.The Supreme Court has A five-member panel of justices, on Wednesday, said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State, PDP); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta, PDP), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger, APC); and Darius Ishaku (Taraba, PDP) were duly elected.In Niger, Governor Abubakar Bello’s election was also reaffirmed as the apex court in dismissed the appeal of Mohammed Nasko of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).