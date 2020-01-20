 Supreme Court affirms Bala Mohammed as authentic Governor of Bauchi | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Supreme Court affirms Bala Mohammed as authentic Governor of Bauchi

The Supreme Court on Monday declared that Senator Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is duly elected governor of Bauchi State.



Details later…



