Supreme Court affirms Bala Mohammed as authentic Governor of Bauchi 6:23 PM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Supreme Court on Monday declared that Senator Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is duly elected governor of Bauchi State. Details later… Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.