



Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has asked Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, why a regional outfit was set up in the south-west says if the security situation of the country has improved.Omokri said this in response to Adesina’s claim that the country is more secure than it was before President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.In a statement on Monday, Omokri said he feels sorry for Buhari, asking how the president could succeed when he is “surrounded by liars”.He asked Adesina, a native of Osun state, to provide statistics proving that insecurity was worse under Jonathan.“If Femi Adesina does not know what to do, my counsel to him would be that he should bury his head in shame, because his own home region, the Southwest, was so secure under former President Jonathan, but today, things are so bad that they have to come up with Amotekun, to protect themselves, since the Federal Government cannot protect them,” Omokri said.“Femi Adesina upbraided Nigerians for complaining about the spate of insecurity in Nigeria. He then went on to say that ‘Nigerians should be thankful that bombing has reduced.’“It is said that no matter how far falsehood has traveled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth. And the truth is that there was never a day throughout the five-year administration of former President Jonathan when and where there were five, six, ten bombings in a day in this country.“I challenge Femi Adesina to give us specific dates, and we will produce documents from the Global Terrorism Index, which shows the number of bombings, shootings and other acts of insecurity, measured daily.“According to the Global Terrorism Index, published annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), Nigeria is now more terrorised under General Buhari than at anytime under former President Jonathan.“Whereas, Nigeria was ranked the fourth most terrorised nation in the world in 2014, under former President Jonathan, the latest Global Terror Index lists Nigeria, under General Buhari, as the third most terrorised nation in the world.“Not just that, Nigeria, under General Buhari, now has two of the world’s top 10 most deadly terror groups in the world (herdsmen and Boko Haram). The only nation with this dubious distinction.“Furthermore, on February 1, 2017, the United States Congress cited Nigeria, under General Buhari, “as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world”, bar none, and that “impunity for those responsible for the killing of Christians in the country seems to be widespread.”Omokri said that while the Jonathan administration arrested and tried captured Boko Haram members, Buhari, on the other hand, chose to release them.He added that some of these released insurgents returned to their old ways and wreak more havoc on innocent Nigerians.He also claimed that Jonathan performed better in terms of anti-corruption, economic development and anti-terrorism compared to his successor.