The 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards holds on Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos State.Grammy Award nominee Burna Boy will be contending with Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, and Sho Madjozi in his quest to retain the African Artiste of the Year award which he won last year.The Soundcity MVP Awards, which is steadily positioning itself as the biggest music rewarding system in Nigeria climaxes the XChange 100, a four-day event organised last December by a consortium of event promoters led by Soundcity boss, Tajuddeen Adepetu.The events held between December 20 and 23 at the Atlantic Energy City in Lagos.The platform serves as a venue for different events in the busy yuletide season with all-day lined-up events for the four days.A statement by the organisers said, “When the consortium birthed in 2018, only three events marked the inaugural edition. It kicked off with a first of the kind lifestyle award show tagged ‘Spice Lifestyle Honours’. As the name suggests, the awards awarded major players in the lifestyle field.“The recipients of the award included Guaranty Trust Bank, Dangote Foundation, Dimeji Alara among others.“Award-winning artiste Asa headlined the star-studded show alongside Teni and Adekunle Gold.“Other events that marked the edition include the Urban Music Festival, Afrobeat Festival, Wizkid VIP Experience, Wizkid Made in Lagos Shutdown and, of course, the Soundcity MVP Awards. All of these events were curated to elevate the standard of musical shows in the country and as such, give music lovers and concert-goers a good value for their money.”Organisers raised the bar higher in 2019 with more events added to the festival which, they said, cost N1 billion and had only Tiger Beer as the sole sponsor.The 2019 edition also witnessed the introduction of fashion and lifestyle events that took place during the day and a sports extravaganza tagged ‘Game On’ on the first day of the festival.To kick off the festival in 2019 was the ‘Soundcity All-Star Party’ that had the new crop of artistes like Mavin Records’ Rema, Poe, Fireboy DML, and Joe boy.‘The Urban Music Festival’ had Zlatan Ibile, Niniola, Reekado Banks and Wande Coal who threw the crowd into a frenzy with his set.Similarly, ‘Afrobeat Fest’ took place the third day and featured Asa, Sir Shina Peters, Femi Kuti, and Johnny Drille.YBNL boss Olamide and other artistes from Bimbo Taylor, Lil Kesh, Reminisce, Phyno among other budding and established acts shut down the venue with the ‘Made in Lagos Festival’.