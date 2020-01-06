The United States has cautioned its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria.It spoke in response to Friday’s killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone airstrike.In a statement published on its website, the US Embassy in Nigeria admonished American citizens to maintain low profile and take personal security measures across the country.Stating that it had no specific security threat information, the embassy advised US nationals in Nigeria to stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs.It reads: “Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper identification; review your personal security plans and monitor local media for updates.”