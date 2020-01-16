The Presidency has warned governors hijacking local government funds that they will face trial when their immunity elapses at the end of their tenure.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, made this known in a statement by his spokesman, Edet Etuk.The Presidency has warned governors hijacking local government funds that they will face trial when their immunity elapses at the end of their tenure.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, made this known in a statement by his spokesman, Edet Etuk.The statement said Sen. Enang spoke on a radio programme where he charged the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Attorney-General of the Federation to monitor the spending of funds allocated to states.Enang said, “Let the governors know that they would be made to stand trial in accordance with the extant law when their immunity is eventually lifted.”The statement said Sen. Enang spoke on a radio programme where he charged the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Attorney-General of the Federation to monitor the spending of funds allocated to states.Enang said, “Let the governors know that they would be made to stand trial in accordance with the extant law when their immunity is eventually lifted.”