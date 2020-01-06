It is now six days since Shehu Sani, a former senator, used the social media — very unlike him considering he is known to use the avenue to bare his thoughts on prevalent issues within and outside the country.Since the turn of the new year, Sani has been absent from the social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook, which he uses at most.In December 2018, for instance, the activist shared messages on Twitter on daily basis, most times more than once in a day, totalling 103 times.It is a similar story on his Facebook page where he also shared messages every now and then, from politics to sports and other areas.The trend continued until December 31, when he shared his most recent post — on both Facebook and Twitter — about a “turbulent and violent decade” for Nigeria, while expressing hope for a “more peaceful future ahead.”Coincidentally, the senator’s absence coincides with his time with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which accused him of extortion.The anti-graft agency recently arrested him for allegedly collecting money from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.Sani, who represented Kaduna central senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, was also alleged to have said he could assist Dauda in influencing the outcome of some cases using his connection with the chief justice of Nigeria and some other judges.Although the EFCC is yet to charge him to court, the anti-graft agency has reportedly obtained a court order to detain him for two weeks while investigation continues.The CJN also distanced himself from Sani, saying he has never had anything to do with the former senator.