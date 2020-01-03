/ / Seun Kuti to headline Coachella 2020

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has been announced as one of the performers at the 2020 edition of American music festival, Coachella.The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.An enthusiastic Seun shared the news on Instagram on Friday with a video of his performance on the big stage eight years ago.“Coachella 2020 announced and we are going going back back to Cali Cali!! Swipe left for the atmosphere the last time we were there 8 years ago!” he said.Headliners for this year’s edition are Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.Seun Kuti, the only Nigerian on the list, will perform on April 11 and 18.Burna Boy and Mr Eazi were Nigeria’s representatives at Coachella in 2019.