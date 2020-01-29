



The Senate on Tuesday ordered three premier Universities in Nigeria to absorb students of Plateau State origin who are currently stranded at the University of Maiduguri.





In an adopted motion on Wednesday which was sponsored by Senator Istifanus Gyang representing Plateau Central Senatorial district, Senate upheld the prayers that students of Plateau State origin have been target of Boko Haram attacks.





The three Universities are, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Jos and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.





The lawmaker posited that Boko Haram have consistently abducted and killed several people of Plateau origin, a development, he said would stoke ethno-religious crisis, if not halted.





“Mr. President distinguished colleagues, it’s sad to note that students of Plateau origin are being abducted. Aid workers working in Borno who are of Plateau origin are abducted and killed.





“Their aim is to provoke ethno-religious crisis and I think the government should move into action to stop this before it gets out of hand. ”





He also stressed that students of Plateau origin schooling at the University of Maiduguri could no longer go to school for fear of attacks.





Speaking through order 42 and 52 of Senate rules, Gyang lamented that the incidence of Boko Haram attacks and marauding elements have resurfaced in Plateau after some period of peace.





He feared that Plateau people would move for reprisal attack on religious line, if government slack on taking action in defense of the people, adding that “Bokkos local government of Plateau is currently under banditry siege.”





He disclosed that about 27 deaths have been recorded in some communities in Bokkos LGA.







