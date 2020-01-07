Arsenal, after edging past Championship leaders, Leeds 1-0 on Monday will now meet fellow Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round. Bournemouth will host Arsenal.According to the draw made on Monday night, League One Shrewsbury could host European champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round later this month as holders Manchester City take on Fulham.The Shrews host Bristol City in a third round replay next week with the winners earning the right to take on the runaway Premier League leaders.Chelsea also face lower league opposition as Frank Lampard’s men travel to Championship side Hull.Manchester United and Tottenham could have a trip to Premier League opposition to contend with should they come through replays.United must overcome Wolves at home on January 14 for the right to face either Watford or League One Tranmere Rovers.Spurs will travel to Southampton, where they lost on New Years’ Day, if they beat Middlesbrough.League Two Northampton, the lowest side in the English football pyramid sure of their place in the last 32, host Wayne Rooney’s Derby.Ties to be played over the weekend of January 24-27.Watford or Tranmere v. Wolves or Man UtdHull City v. ChelseaSouthampton v. Middlesbrough or TottenhamQPR v. Sheffield WednesdayBournemouth v. ArsenalNorthampton v. DerbyBrentford v. LeicesterMillwall v. Sheffield UnitedReading or Blackpool v. Cardiff or CarlisleWest Ham v. West BromBurnley v. NorwichBristol Rovers or Coventry v. Birmingham CityMan City v. FulhamRochdale or Newcastle v. OxfordPortsmouth v. BarnsleyBristol City or Shrewsbury v. Liverpool