



The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday, maintained that the security architecture in Nigeria is no longer effective.





Omo-Agege decried that the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, was over-stretched, hence can’t curb the insecurity challenges facing the country.





He spoke on the floor of the Senate while contributing to the debate on the issue of insecurity that has bedeviled the country.





The security architecture of Nigeria is over-stretched and is no longer effective. Talking about NPF we were told the current strength of the police about 300, 000 to police about 200million people.





“With this number, there is no way they can do this job combating insecurity in Nigeria.





“One of the biggest challenges we have is that enough resources have not been devoted to the Nigeria Police Force.





“You see governors who can’t pay salaries of civil servants trying to create state police.





“We also have the misuse of police by state governors.”