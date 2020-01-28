



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has come under attack over the ban of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas of the State.





The Lagos State on Monday announced an embargo on the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas and nine local council development areas starting from February 1st, 2020.





In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, said the government had to ban the operation of Okada and tricycles due to the havoc they cause in those communities.





But, reacting some Nigerians on social media said the ban will lead to an increase in crime and more traffic in the affected areas.









@princess_ebele, ”I am not against the Govt banning Opay, Gokada, Keke or Okada, my problem is before placing this ban what other means of transportation have they put in place first to aid the citizens? Nigeria govt do things without considering the welfare of their citizens so bad.





@Osi_Suave, ”Tankers and trailers literally have taken over your roads. The other day it took me 5hrs to get to the international airport from Ikoyi. But let’s ban bikes cos “MegaCity, Megacity with zero infrastructure.”





@hemical, Looks like many of the people want kekes banned are the people that keke drivers scratched their cars or broke their light. Don’t worry, the poor will eat the rich.”





@TopeAkinyode, ”Lagos state govt prefers ‘cosmetic politics’ to transformational policies. The govt is hell bent on the ban of #opay, okada and keke in Apapa and other areas of the state just to paint an idea of a glorious city.”





@RealDreylo, ”I tweeted last year that if OPay gets banned there will be chaos! Now watch bustops get over crowded more than normal. Does Lagos government want improvement abi they want to kill us in this state? They even banned keke and Okada. So we that don’t have cars will suffer.”





@HazzanTheDaddy, ”I don’t understand what’s going on in Lagos state. You displace people from their homes without a resettlement plan. Now you’ve banned okadas and keke’s leaving people jobless, businesses crumbled and Lagosians left to struggle out transportation. What is @jidesanwoolu

doing ?”





@kcnaija, ”Discussing with my banker neighbour who is on sick leave and we are evaluating the ban on Okada and Keke in Lagos and the first concern is insecurity which is bound to increase because thousands of people have been rendered jobless with no alternatives. From frying pan to fire!”





@OkeStalyf, ”Okadas and Keke provided effective alternative for cars and buses, and they no doubt brought some level of relief to the millions of daily road users, banning them will lead to worse traffic conditions.”





@Teflon_phantom, ”The numbers of unemployed citizens reduced when keke and okada were allowed to freely operate. Government should be prepared to tackle a colossal rise in the crime rate. The govt is taking away d only source of livelihood from many.”





@mospakles, ”I’ll say it again. Fashola is the best governor Lagos State ever had. As much as he banned some things during his tenure, he proffered a lasting solution eg BRT. But this Sanwo olu guy who receives all his running instructions from all his oga at the top.”



