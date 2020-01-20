 Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos pipeline fire | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos pipeline fire

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to Sunday’s pipeline fire in Ile-Epo area of Abule Egba in which three people were killed and properties destroyed.

The governor, on his twitter handle on Monday, said his thoughts and prayers are with the families and businesses affected by the pipeline fire.

He wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families & businesses affected in the unfortunate incident at Abule Egba. We are thankful for the brave members of LASEMA & our fire service that swung into action working all night to reduce the impact. Pipeline Vandals will be shown no mercy



“We must work together to ensure man-made incidents like Abule Egba are avoided. Security and information gathering along volatile corridors will increase and a stronger synergy with communities must happen. We all have a role to play.”





