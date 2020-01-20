The governor, on his twitter handle on Monday, said his thoughts and prayers are with the families and businesses affected by the pipeline fire.
He wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families & businesses affected in the unfortunate incident at Abule Egba. We are thankful for the brave members of LASEMA & our fire service that swung into action working all night to reduce the impact. Pipeline Vandals will be shown no mercy
“We must work together to ensure man-made incidents like Abule Egba are avoided. Security and information gathering along volatile corridors will increase and a stronger synergy with communities must happen. We all have a role to play.”
