The Investigative Panel constituted by the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to look into the allegations of s3xual harassment against a lecturer in the Department of International Relations, Mr Olabisi Olaleye, has submitted its reports to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede.This was contained in a release by the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, made available to newsmen on Tuesday.The release, however, did not give details of the content of the investigative report submitted.The release quoted the Provost of the Postgraduate College of the University, Professor Yetunde Ajibade, as expressing the gratitude of the committee members to the university administration for the confidence reposed in them and their ability to discharge their duties without fear or favour.The VC reinstated the commitment of his administration to zero tolerance for any form of s3xual and emotional harassment.Ogunbodede urged any student or member of the university community to "report any infringement on their rights by anybody to the appropriate organ of the university for possible investigation and redress.""Accordingly, the University Administration will now present the findings of the Panel to the Academic and Promotion Committee of the University for deliberations who, in turn, will present the outcome to the University Governing Council for final decision."VC thanks the public for their interest and pledge to always preserve the academic sanctity and intellectual integrity of the University as laid down by the founding fathers."And concerning the issue at hand, we are unequivocally committed to making the final decision on it public," the statement added.