Screen diva, Rita Dominic has been hospitalized over an undisclosed illness.The star made the disclosure after failing to appear as one of the panelists on Friday at Creative Africa Exchange Conference, holding in Kigali, Rwanda.Sharing the news on her Instagram page, she wrote:“Was hospitalised but well now. See you soon in Kigali for #CAX #CAX2020 #CreativeAfricaExchange @caxafrica,”She will, however, speak later on her journey in Nollywood as an actress and producer.According to her, she's getting better now.The 2012 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) winner will be releasing her new movie, Le Femme Anjola, later this year.See her post below: