It is a herculean task sharing engaging and humorous content on social media. However, the entertainers listed in this piece, have continued to show that they are an epitome of dedication, creativity and consistency in their craft.It is not easy to show up regularly on social media, releasing humourous videos. Real Warri Pikin who once battled suicidal thoughts, is undoubtedly of the country’s most sought after Instagram comics. Her witty punchlines, anecdotes and highly viewed comedy skits only indicate that she is excellent at what she does. Little wonder Funke Akindele recruited her for ‘Jenifa’s Diary ‘and AY featured her in ‘Merry Men 2’.If you see Nigerians raving about Instagram comedy skits, know that it is because of people like Calabar Chic. The svelte actress who has more than 200,000 followers is undoubtedly one of the entertainers to keep an eye on in 2020.Fondly called Ankara Gucci, Cute Abiola who has over 700,000 followers on Instagram, is one of the revered Instagram comics dishing creative humorous content. His average Instagram skit has more than 50,000 views.Toheeb Adedokun Akorede a.k.a Funny Toheeb creatively uses household items to recreate celebrity outfits. His creations gets more than five thousand likes on Instagram and a plethora of comments. He has over 600,000 followers on Instagram.The things Sydney is trying to do with his funny Instagram skits are the stuff of a storyteller’s dreams. Armed with 1.1m followers on Instagram, Sydney evolution and consistency made him enjoy an increase in his fan base in 2019. We hope the self-proclaimed ‘Towel man’ will keep soaring in 2020.Ubani Zion Chibuike a.k.a Zfancy has been slapped and punched for his pranks. He has over 400,000 Instagram followers and 164,000 subscribers on YouTube .Zion is fast becoming the king of pranks in the Nigerian online space. His confidence, conviction and right questions, only makes his videos irresistible.Monica has huge engagements when it comes to her Instagram skits. Using the ‘Waffi’ accent as a medium to pass her message across, the actress almost effortlessly entertains her fans with such passion and creativity that will only make you respect her the more. She has 131,000 followers on Instagram.Apaokagi Maryam a.k.a Taoomma is a young and bubbly Instagram comedian who often plays the dual role of a mother and daughter in her comedy skits.Taoomma’s funny skits and storylines has endeared her to a lot of Nigerians on social media. She is one of the most followed social media entertainers with over 400,000 followers on Instagram and over 20,000 subscribers on YouTube.