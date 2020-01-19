Grammy-winning singer and businesswoman, Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel have reportedly broken up after three years of dating.US Weekly magazine reported the split between the singer and the Saudi businessman, who are both 31.No reason has been given on why the two decided to go their separate ways. Neither Rihanna nor Jameel has said or issued a statement since the news of their split broke.Officially, the estranged couple started dating in January 2017, but a source close to them said Rihanna and Jameel had been dating months earlier.Before their break up, the two had kept their relationship very private. According to Elle, the last time Rihanna was photographed on a date with Jameel was August 2019, in Beverly Hills.